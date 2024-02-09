Planned Parenthood Workers Win Union Election

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Planned Parenthood workers won their union election Wednesday.

Frontline health care staff began organizing with the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals last year, and announced in January they had petitioned the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a union election. Approximately 160 workers are part of the bargaining unit.

When the results were counted Wednesday, roughly half of the bargaining unit cast a ballot and 81% of ballots were for the union.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson released a joint statement with Connie Smith, WFNHP president, signaling the beginning of positive labor relations between management and the union.

“With the care of employees and patients at the center of our collective work, we intend to build a good working relationship as we navigate the next steps together in support of our employees. We thank employees for voting and look forward to bargaining in good faith to ensure Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin continues to provide excellent patient care,” they said.

The next step for workers is to begin the collective bargaining process and negotiate a labor contract with the nonprofit.

When workers began organizing, a major goal of the campaign was to provide frontline healthcare staff a greater role in shaping the policies for the care they provide, as the union explained it announced the NLRB election in January.

“By collectively addressing issues that impact their work environment, these caregivers aim to enhance patient care, contribute to a more supportive workplace, and strengthen the fabric of their communities,” the union said.

While Planned Parenthood is a non-partisan organization, the political landscape surrounding reproductive healthcare was a consideration during unionization.

Beginning in 2021, abortion was briefly considered illegal by the courts in Wisconsin. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal protection for abortion services the organization stopped providing them, as Wisconsin has a 19th century law that banned the practice. A Wisconsin judge ruled in 2023 that the 1849 law does not outlaw abortions in the state and Planned Parenthood resumed abortion services.

When the campaign went public, WFNHP characterized it as an opportunity to strengthen the organization through a partnership with organized labor.