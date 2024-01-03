Planned Parenthood Workers Unionizing

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin employees from across the state are organizing a union.

More than 100 workers are unionizing with the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Healthcare Professionals. They are frontline healthcare staff that work with patients, said Jamie Lucas, WFNHP executive director.

The exact number of workers in the bargaining unit will be determined following a hearing with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), Lucas said, adding that the workers are petitioning the NLRB for a union election.

An overarching goal of the union campaign is to give frontline staff a greater role in shaping care within the organization, according to a statement from the union.

Workers quoted in the union’s announcement said they have experience and expertise from working on the frontline of patient care that can be shared with the organization at large, and that the union will give them that opportunity.

“In an era marked by unprecedented challenges for healthcare professionals across the country, the formation of this union reflects the dedication of Planned Parenthood healthcare workers to overcoming shared obstacles,” the union said. “By collectively addressing issues that impact their work environment, these caregivers aim to enhance patient care, contribute to a more supportive workplace, and strengthen the fabric of their communities.”

Planned Parenthood provides reproductive healthcare, including abortions, and has long been a target of the political right and the Republican Party. After the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2021 removed federal protection for abortion services, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin stopped providing them to stay within the state law, which included a statute banning abortion. A Wisconsin judge has since ruled that the 1849 law does not outlaw abortions in the state and Planned Parenthood has resumed the services.

The WFNHP noted the political environment in which the organizationn operates, and said that the union is a “step towards fortifying the strength of [Planned Parenthood and organized labor].”

“This unionization represents an opportunity for Planned Parenthood and organized labor to create a model of unity that transcends political challenge,” the WFNHP said.