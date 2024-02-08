Murphy To Retire in 2025, Packers Need New CEO

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Green Bay Packers have started the process to find their next chief executive officer, the team announced Wednesday.

Current President and CEO Mark Murphy will retire in July 2025 when he turns 70, as required by the organization’s bylaws. He’s led the Packers since 2007, overseeing the organization during the transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, and from Rodgers to Jordan Love.

Murphy also directed renovations to Lambeau Field and the development of the nearby Titletown District, and helped Green Bay land the 2025 NFL Draft.

In a statement, Susan Finco, Packers executive committee vice president and lead director, thanked Murphy for his contributions to the organization.

“Mark’s contributions to the organization have been tremendous,” Finco said. “From updating the corporate leadership structure to growing and diversifying revenue to increasing the meaningful impact of the Packers in the community, Mark continues to position the Packers for success.”

The Packers have formed a search committee for the next CEO, composed of executive committee members, board members and former players.

In a statement, Dan Ariens, search committee vice chair and executive committee secretary, said Murphy’s successor will shape the future of professional football in Green Bay.

“We have been preparing the past several months for this important process, which will be comprehensive and align with NFL rules and requirements,” Ariens said.

The committee is working with national search firm Korn Ferry. The team says it’s the same firm that recommended Murphy to succeed Bob Harlan, who oversaw the Packers’ return to relevance in the 1990s.

The Packers expect the search to take between six and nine months. After the team’s board of directors approves the next CEO, that person will work alongside Murphy during a transition period.

