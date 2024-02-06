And connecting to Brandi Carlile, who will produce their new album.

When Joni Mitchell made an emotional appearance at the Grammys this weekend, a pair of Milwaukee sisters were on backup.

Mitchell, who is 80, sang her nearly 60-year-old ballad “Both Sides Now” at the awards show Sunday. The New York Times described the performance as being something like “a brief, magical visitation from a musical deity.”

Among the small group of musicals accompanying Mitchell were Milwaukee’s

The duo is made up of sisters Chauntee and Monique Ross. The sisters sang backup and accompanied Mitchell on violin and cello. They’re members of the touring band for Brandi Carlile, who also accompanied Mitchell.

They’ve performed with Mitchell in the past, as well as musicians like Ed Sheeran, Margo Price and Jason Isbell.

SistaStrings are currently working on their own album, with Carlile acting as producer.

Milwaukee’s SistaStrings accompany Joni Mitchell at Grammys was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.