Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

While there are no longer any Packers games to look forward to on the weekend, there are still plenty of fun events to check out. Hang out with hundreds of adoptable pets at the Pet Expo MKE, or check out the outdoor music festival Mitten Fest, which will be hosted at Boone & Crockett for the first time ever.

February 2: Dead Man’s Carnival

Everyone’s favorite live music carnival is returning to Miramar Theatre. The show will celebrate the vinyl release of the carnival’s album Antiquated, At Best. The show will not only feature live music, but circus feats, sideshow stunts, fire performances, burlesque dancing, aerial acrobatics and more. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 day of show. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Miramar Theatre’s website.

February 2: ‘Catapult: Magic Shadows’

Catapult: Magic Shadows is a show that tells stories in a unique way – entirely with silhouettes. No image is too grand or complex, the Catapult dancers can create mountains, elephants and helicopters using their “magic shadows.” This family-friendly show has been wowing audiences since it skyrocketed in popularity thanks to a run on Season 8 of America’s Got Talent. Catapult: Magic Shadows will take place at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets range between $37 and $47, and students can get discounted tickets for $22. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center’s website.

February 3: Mitten Fest

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Milwaukee takes outdoor music festivals very seriously, including winter ones. Mitten Fest has been a Milwaukee favorite for 10 years now, typically taking place outside of Burnhearts in Bay View. However, this year, the fest will take place at Boone & Crockett, 818 S. Water St., giving Burnhearts the year off. This year’s fest will feature performances by Rat Bath, Force, Emmitt James and more, and drinks from both Central Waters Brewing Co. and Founders Brewing will be on tap. A number of vendors will be set up indoors, including Paloma Bond Bar, BB Cakes, Uncommon Wild and more. And if you truly love Mitten Fest, Shock Treatment Tattoo will have artists on site giving Mitten-Fest-themed tattoos. On top of all of that, Mitten Fest will be taking donations for the Hunger Task Force. Donations will be accepted in either cash or credit card payments. Mitten Fest will run from noon to 8 p.m.

February 3: Pet Expo MKE

Formerly known as the Great Lakes Pet Expo, Pet Expo MKE is celebrating its 19th year of helping Wisconsin’s homeless animal population. Pet Expo MKE will take place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center and feature pet-related vendors, pet performances and plenty of opportunities to support local pets. There will also be hundreds of adoptable animals on site, from cats and dogs to guinea pigs and horses. General admission tickets are $10 before 3 p.m. and $5 after 3 p.m. Children, age 12 and under, and veterans will be admitted for free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Pet Expo MKE website.

February 4: Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop

Shop over 80 local makers with a drink in hand at the Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop. Vendors will be set up at a number of locations throughout Walker’s Point, including at Indeed Brewing Co., Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., Great Lakes Distillery and more. Products for sale will include a variety of handmade goods such as jewelry, home decor, soap and more. The event is free to attend – guests need only to pay for their own drinks. The Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, including a full list of participating businesses, visit the event’s Facebook page.

February 4: Shiverfest 24

It takes more than some cold weather to stop the people of Wisconsin from going on a leisurely bike ride. Shiverfest 24, a smaller, winter version of the popular Riverwest 24 bike race, will see a group ride depart from the park next to Black Husky Brewing. There will be multiple “warming spots” throughout the ride, including Falcon Bowl, the Riverwest Co-op, Amorphic Beer and more. The ride will wrap up around 4 p.m. The ride will also be collecting food donations for Sauce MKE. For more information as well as a list of acceptable donations, check out the event’s Facebook page. Don’t forget to dress warm and put some air in those tires.