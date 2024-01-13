New Sports Bar Proposed For South Side

Dario's Place slated to open in Layton Park neighborhood in March, offering drinks, pizza and hookah.

Two industry veterans are looking to breathe new life into a southside tavern, which has struggled to thrive since its longtime tenant, Milwaukee’s Firehouse Pub, closed several years ago.

Dario Nuñez Morales and Carlos Miranda plan to open Dario’s Place at 2758 S. 35th St., bringing a new destination for drinks, pizza, hookah and entertainment to the Layton Park neighborhood.

The sports bar is slated to open on March 29, according to a license application, which also notes plans for building updates, though no construction permits have yet been filed. The 2,218-square-foot, one-story building was originally constructed in 1890.

A floor plan for the space indicates that the tavern will feature an indoor bar, stage area and a handful of tables and chairs, plus a patio and outdoor bar. The property also features nine on-site parking spaces.

In addition to a full slate of alcoholic beverages, Dario’s Place is expected to offer Palermo’s pizzas and entertainment including DJ performances, karaoke and dancing. The bar also plans to offer nicotine-free hookah.

The owners expect to generate 80% of the sports bar’s revenue from alcohol sales, 10% from food sales and 10% from the sale of hookahs.

The building was previously slated to become La Perla Tapatia Sports Bar. Daniel Mora moved to open the tavern back in 2021. Those plans never came to fruition, though Mora is still the building owner. He is also the agent for El Jalisciense Auto Sales Inc., a used car dealership that has operated at various locations throughout the past several years.

A liquor license for Dario’s Place is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, the sports bar’s proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Neither Morales nor Miranda responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Photos