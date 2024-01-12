Wisconsin Lawmakers Call for Gaza-Israel Ceasefire

Nationwide, about 180 state and local officials have signed on to a letter to the Biden administration organized by Jewish Voice for Peace

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Seven Democratic members of the Wisconsin state Legislature have signed onto a national letter to the White House calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Two Milwaukee-area officials have also added their names to the letter, which was organized by the progressive group Jewish Voice for Peace. It’s gained signatures from about 180 state and local officials from across the country.

The letter calls on the administration of President Joe Biden to “to immediately call for and work to facilitate a permanent ceasefire to end the current violence in Israel and occupied Palestinian territory.”

The letter comes three months after Hamas militants entered Israel, taking hundreds of hostages and killing an estimated 1,200 people.

In response, Israel has launched military operations into Gaza that have killed an estimated 23,000 Palestinians — about 1 percent of the region’s residents — including more than 9,000 children. The United Nations has reported widespread food and water shortages.

“We cannot bomb our way to peace,” the letter reads. “We must demand a ceasefire now and then work to build a future without Israeli military occupation and siege. A future in which all Palestinians and Israelis can live in freedom and dignity.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Wisconsin legislators who have signed on include Reps. Samba Baldeh, Francesca Hong and Shelia Stubbs of Madison; Reps. Ryan Clancy, Darrin Madison and LaKeshia Myers of Milwaukee; and Sen. Chris Larson of Milwaukee.

“I think it’s important that we find a solution to the problem of the war in Israel and Palestine,” Baldeh said. “And so my personal belief, one way to get to a solution is to cease fire. To tell each and every one of the parties involved, ‘Let’s take a break from fighting and find a way to bring about peace.'”

Missy Zombor, a member of the Milwaukee school board, and Milwaukee County supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez have also signed.

Hong and Larson previously introduced a joint resolution in the Legislature calling for a ceasefire. That proposal received some bipartisan support, but was not brought forward for a vote.

An earlier joint resolution condemning Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks passed unanimously in both chambers.

State officials have little impact on American foreign policy, but Hong said signing the letter was one way of advocating for her constituents.

“At times where we have very little but solidarity to offer, I think it’s very worthwhile, regardless of the purview of my role, to respond to community members — to show care and…fight for safety and peace and liberation for all people,” she said.

Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators have responded differently to the crisis. Speaking on WPR in December, Republican Ron Johnson said Israel should take jurisdiction over Gaza, arguing that a ceasefire would only empower Hamas. Democrat Tammy Baldwin recently called for a humanitarian ceasefire “that ensures the unconditional release of all hostages and full humanitarian access to Gaza.”

Israeli government officials have said they will continue fighting until Hamas is dissolved and the remaining Israeli hostages have been released. A Hamas official said Wednesday that hostages will not “be returned alive” if Israel remains in the territory.

About half of Israeli hostages were released during a temporary ceasefire in December, leaving about 136 behind. At least 23 have been killed in captivity, according to Israel authorities. Many of those released have shared stories of beatings, torture and sexual abuse.

Listen to the WPR report here

Wisconsin state lawmakers join national call for ceasefire in Gaza was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.