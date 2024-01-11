Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s A Moon for the Misbegotten.

In its first local professional production since 1995, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents A Moon for the Misbegotten at the Studio Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, January 19 – February 4, 2024. Eugene O’Neill’s tragicomic romantic masterpiece brings failed actor James Tyrone, Jr. back to the home of salty Irish famer Phil Hogan and his rough and tumble daughter, Josie. As Josie and Jim strive to connect across years and heartbreaks, the comedy gradually gives way to one final desperate attempt to find peace and love. It features MCT favorites Kelly Doherty and James Pickering in roles they were born to play, the iconic characters of Josie Hogan and Phil Hogan, respectively.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets to the Jan. 19 preview night performance at 7:30 p.m., worth $45 per ticket, while supplies last.

While supplies last, members need to visit the product page while logged in to make a reservation. Your ticket(s) will be held at will call at the Broadway Theatre Center.

