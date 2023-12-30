For 35th year, Molson Coors is sponsoring free bus rides on all MCTS routes.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As 2023 comes to a close and New Year’s Eve plans are made, it’s worth remembering that Molson-Coors is again sponsoring free rides on the Milwaukee County Transit System.

For the 35th year, the Miller Lite Free Rides Program will provide a safe transportation option for anyone in Milwaukee ringing in the new year. Last year, 3,000 riders took advantage

Free fares will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 and end at 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

“We look forward to collaborating with Molson Coors every holiday season to provide our community with the gift of free rides during the New Year’s festivities,” said Kristina Hoffman, MCTS director of marketing and communications, in a statement.

In addition to the free bus rides, nine popular transit system routes will have extended service hours running until 4 a.m.

The free rides program began in 1988, and the beer company also regularly sponsors free rides on another holiday known for boozy celebration: St. Patrick’s Day. Molson Coors sponsors free rides in cities across the county on New Year’s Eve including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“As we embrace the new year, Molson Coors remains committed to championing alcohol responsibility in the communities it serves,” said Alison Hanrahan, Molson Coors community affairs manager. “It’s an honor to contribute to the night’s festivities across Milwaukee and welcome in 2024 together.”

Riders can find real-time updates on bus arrival times and routes using the MCTS mobile app WisGo. Riders can punch their destination into the app and find the nearest bus line.