Resource Center Provides Support To Renters, Landlords

Pandemic-induced creation works to connect those with issues to proper resources.

The Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center is returning to its roots of providing streamlined tenant and landlord resources to help more Milwaukeeans keep their housing.

The center opened during the height of the COVD-19 pandemic and expanded to walk-ins a little over a year ago. Because of the demand and the funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, the center quickly became a hub for tenants in need of rental assistance.

Maudwella Kirkendoll, the chief operating officer of Community Advocates, where the Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center is housed, said during that time the center saw from 30 to 50 people a day who sought rental assistance aid.

Since then, visits have gone down to about 100 people a week.

Though the Rental Housing Resource Center can no longer offer rental assistance to residents at risk of eviction, it can still connect residents to services such as education on rental housing rights; legal and mediation services; access to training and education; and access to staff from IMPACT 211’s homeless prevention program.

“We are doing more outreach, making people aware that we weren’t just emergency rental assistance,” Kirkendoll. “We have all these other services and connections that we want people to be aware of.”

The center also works in partnership with the Milwaukee Justice Center to help renters from within the courts.

The Milwaukee Justice Center utilizes volunteers to address the legal needs of low-income residents in Milwaukee County.

“We are different entities, but we have the same goal,” said Meagan Winn, the eviction diversion court coordinator for Milwaukee County. “We want to provide as many prevention resources as possible.

For more information

The Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center is located at Community Advocates’ downtown location at 728 N. James Lovell St. Kirkendoll said walk-ins are welcome from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The center can be contacted at info@renthelpmke.org or 414-895-RENT.

Other resources to consult

Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee: 414-727-5300

Mediate Milwaukee: 414-939-8800

Legal Action of Wisconsin: 414-278-7722

Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union: 414-410-9714

IMPACT 2-1-1: 211

