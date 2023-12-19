Urban Milwaukee
Give Someone You Love The Gift of Urban Milwaukee

Thru December 25th, Urban Milwaukee is offering 40% off the first year of membership.

By - Dec 19th, 2023 10:55 am
Gift. (Public Domain).

Need that perfect, last-minute gift?

Give the gift of an Urban Milwaukee membership. It’s a gift that keeps on giving.

In 2023, Urban Milwaukee members had the opportunity to get free tickets to Summerfest, Irish Fest, the Wisconsin State Fair, Holiday Folk, Milwaukee Film Festival, Present Music, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Next Act Theatre and attend Beer Bashes (with free beer) at Urban Harvest, Amorphic, Black Husky and Third Space Brewing.

You can give the opportunity to take part in all of that, and more, in 2024. And for a limited time, you can do it at a cheaper price.

Urban Milwaukee is discounting our $99 annual membership to just $59 for the first year using coupon code THENEWSISAGIFT. This deal lasts through Christmas Day.

And did we mention the core benefits?

Your loved one will be the first to know the ins-and-outs of what’s new, what’s going on in Milwaukee and how it affects them. They all get an ad-free website, customizable website and discounts at local partner businesses.

Want to put something physically under the tree? The gift membership is delivered as a PDF that can be printed.

Give the gift of membership!

