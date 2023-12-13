Claims Democrats have used fake electors, but could provide no examples.

Ron Johnson has often been pilloried and pounded by the national media, even at times by conservatives, yet he keeps coming back for more.

On Monday evening. the Republican U.S. Senator from Wisconsin was interviewed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who asked Johnson if Bob Spindell, who acted as a fake elector in favor of Donald Trump during the 2020 election, should be suspended from his role as board member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Democratic officials, most recently Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, have called for Spindell to be removed from his position. Spindell was one of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who posed as fake electors in the 2020 election and agreed last week to settle a lawsuit, by acknowledging that President Joe Biden won that election and agreeing not to serve in next year’s election or any other election that Trump runs in. Spindell also won national infamy for writing a message to Republicans celebrating their successful efforts to suppress the vote by Black and Hispanic citizens in Milwaukee 2022 midterm election.

But Johnson saw no reason for Spindell to step down and defended the fake electors. “There is nothing untoward about what they did. There is nothing illegal about what they did,” Johnson said. He emphasized that Democrats have “repeatedly” done the same thing “in all kinds of different states.”

In fact, there were fake electors in three other states in 2020 — in Michigan, Nevada and Georgia — but they were all by Republicans and all are being prosecuted.

But Johnson continued with his claim.

“These folks did nothing different than what many Democrats have done in many states throughout our history” Johnson insisted. “Democrat electors have done that repeatedly. It’s happened in different states.”

“Which ones, sir? Collins asked.

“I didn’t come prepared to give you the exact states,” Johnson stammered. “But it’s happened repeatedly. Just go check the books.”

“Which books?” Collins asked.

“There have been alternate slates of electors by Democrat electors in our history,” Johnson asserted. “Again, you didn’t—this wasn’t what this interview was going to be about,” he griped. “I’ll come and I’ll provide you the information, but I’m absolutely certain about that.”

Collins promised to share that information with viewers, should Johnson ever provide it.

Don’t hold your breath.