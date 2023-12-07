Aurora Becoming Stage Sponsor at Summerfest

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When Summerfest begins next June, one of the festival’s most popular stages will have a new permanent sponsor, new name and new amenities.

Aurora Health Care and Summerfest are expanding their existing partnership to open The Aurora Pavilion, formerly known as the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, Don Smiley announced Thursday morning at Milwaukee World Festival’s (MWF) December board meeting.

Smiley, who is CEO of the organization, said that the updated venue will “open the door to a new chapter of community impact” — a core mission for both organizations. “We couldn’t be more excited to improve Henry Maier Festival Park and deliver this new experience for our fans.”

The Aurora Pavilion will be community-focused, providing a gathering place for cultural programming including performances from diverse artists, Smiley said. Beyond Summerfest, the venue will host events and initiatives focused on healthy living, such as mobile health screenings, diaper drives and more.

With Aurora’s support, MWF will make upgrades to the venue including widening the entrance for increased capacity; adding a new, permanent video screen; improving accessibility for patrons with mobility limitations; improving access to public restrooms and conducting a new hospitality area and backstage artist production support area.

Aurora has been the exclusive health care sponsor for Summerfest since 2017, providing a number of health and safety measures such as first aid stations, a lost children’s area and identification wristbands, healthy menus and sunscreen and hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the grounds. The company also sponsors Summerfest’s Latin Music Day.

Cristy Garcia-Thomas, chief of diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Advocate Health and president of Advocate National Center for Health Equity, underscored the importance of the partnership by pointing to the power of music and arts as healing tools and sources of connection.

“When we commit to helping people live fully, our process starts with understanding what the needs are that exist within the communities that we serve,” she said. “We know that music and the arts have the power of bringing people together, and we know that strong social fabric is correlated with improved health outcomes. By partnering with Summerfest to provide greater access to the arts and diverse voices in musical performances, and to create a gathering place for cultural programming and healthy living initiatives, we are confident that we are improving the community ecosystem that advances health, hope and healing for all.”

The Aurora Pavilion is located in the center of the festival grounds, just inside the Mid Gate. During Summerfest, the stage will host a mix of local artists and national touring acts. The Sound Waves DJ concept, which made its popular debut in 2023, will take over the stage at the end of each night.

The stage spent much of the past year without a sponsor, and was known simply as the Sound Waves Stage for the 2023 festival. Before that, it held various titles including Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, Potawatomi Bingo Casino Stage and Sprecher Rhythm & Brews Stage.

Summerfest 2024 will take place over three consecutive weekends: June 20 through 22 and 27 through 29, and July 4 through 6.

Pancheri Named CEO

The meeting included a widely expected announcement. Sarah Pancheri was confirmed as the new CEO, starting in 2024. Smiley announced in June 2022 that he would step down at year’s end, with Pancheri given the incoming president title at that point. The board confirmed Thursday that Pancheri will now hold both the president and CEO roles.

Pancheri was previously the chief operating officer and vice president of sales and marketing. She joined the organization in 2015 and gained the COO title in 2019. Pancheri previously worked for MWF from 2000 to 2007 before taking jobs with Marquette University and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

“The board is grateful to Don for his many years of service, as well as his thoughtful approach to organizational succession,” said Mary Ellen Stanek, chairwoman of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. board. “The plan Don put into motion several years ago is completed. Sarah has demonstrated leadership, drive, and a strong commitment to Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.’s mission. Today, the board unanimously elevated her to become the new president and CEO.”

