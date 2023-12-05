Harvard Law Student Quits Western Wisconsin Congressional Race

Aaron Nytes backs Rebecca Cooke, one of several Democrats challenging GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

A Harvard Law student running for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district has withdrawn from the 2024 race four months after launching his campaign.

Aaron Nytes announced the end of his candidacy late Sunday night. The third-year student at Harvard Law School does not live in the 3rd district, but is originally from the Milwaukee area and is a graduate of Marquette University.

Nytes entered the Democratic primary in August, hoping to unseat first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

In a letter, Nytes said he wanted to run for office “to invest in the American working class.”

“Unfortunately, my situation is such that I will not be the one to spearhead this effort in the 3rd District,” Nytes wrote. “With other endeavors occupying much of my time, I cannot give it my all — and that’s what the people of Wisconsin deserve.”

Nytes endorsed Eau Claire business leader Rebecca Cooke in his statement, calling Cooke “a proven leader and thoughtful person”.

Even with Nytes’ withdrawal, the Democratic primary remains crowded. Along with Cooke, former La Crosse County Board Chair Tara Johnson; state Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point; and political newcomer Eric Wilson of Eau Claire are still vying for the chance to face Van Orden next November.

