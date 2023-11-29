Wiener Window Opens Near Fiserv Forum

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You’ve heard of Il Cervo, The Trade hotel’s rooftop Italian restaurant, as well as its elegant cocktail lounge, Solomon’s and ground-level gastropub, Craft. But the downtown hotel recently added a new, ultra-casual dining concept to its lineup: the Wiener Window.

True to its title, the walk-up restaurant serves a streamlined menu of grab-and-go hot dogs and brats. Alcoholic beverages including New Glarus Spotted Cow, Jack Daniel’s and Coke, and NUTRL seltzers. Guests can also opt for the “Brat + a Shot” combo, which includes a choice of hot dog or brat along with a shot of Siempre tequila or whiskey for $15.

The restaurant opens during special events at Fiserv Forum, including Milwaukee Bucks games, concerts and the occasional Marquette men’s basketball game, according to a representative of Craft. Typically, the window will open about an hour before the start of an event and stay open for an hour after it ends.

Unlike Fiserv Forum, which claims Johnsonville as its official sausage, the Wiener Window is loyal to Usinger’s. The Milwaukee, German-style sausage and deli meat company, founded in 1880, operates a nearby shop at 1030 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. The location is also the site of the company’s original manufacturing plant.

The Wiener Window is located on the first floor of the hotel, 420 W. Juneau Ave., next to Craft, and faces Vel R Phillips Avenue, making it an ideal, quick stop for those traveling to and from the arena.

Craving more than a brat and a shot? Other restaurants at The Trade have lengthier menus. Craft, located just steps from the Wiener Window, is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving acai bowls, french toast and egg dishes, as well as pub fare such as burgers, wings, salads and sandwiches.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Solomon’s, while more focused on craft cocktails, offers a small menu of shareable small plates. The upscale Il Cervo, operated by Madison-based Food Fight Restaurant Group, serves modern Italian cuisine with a side of city views.

Photos