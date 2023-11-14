Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s not too late to help local families get a turkey for Thanksgiving.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting its 11th annual Make A Family Smile turkey giveaway on Nov. 20th and the center will be fundraising through Friday, Nov. 17. The organizers are hoping to raise enough funds to provide a turkey for 3,000 families.

“I’m delighted to invite the Milwaukee County community to the 11th Annual ‘Make a Family Smile’ Turkey Giveaway at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center,” County Executive David Crowley said. “Originating in 2010 through the vision of Center Manager Dee McCollum, this annual event has become a cherished tradition, providing much-needed winter assistance to our families.”

The community center and Milwaukee County Parks are partnering with King Advisory, Inc. and the We Care Crew to run the event. Former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele was an early benefactor of the annual turkey drive and continues to support the annual drive, according to Parks.

The annual event is also an opportunity to connect families to government resources. The We Care Crew was created during the COVID-19 pandemic by the county and the City of Milwaukee and a handful of local organizations, including 414Life, Safe & Sound and the PEAK Initiative. The organization uses county parks to distribute resources to communities of color in Milwaukee County. During the pandemic this included meals and personal protective equipment.

Any individuals or organizations that wish to donate to the turkey drive or get involved can find the necessary information on the We Care Crew website.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“Let us come together in sharing the spirit of generosity and ensuring this holiday season is brighter for households throughout Milwaukee County,” Crowley said.