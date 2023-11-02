Safety Fencing Being Added to Hoan Bridge

Bridge has been the site of dozens of suicides.

The Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge will soon look different, both for motorists and those looking up at it.

A chainlink fence is being installed on each side of the bridge, part of Interstate 794.

It’s a new safety feature ostensibly designed to “address concerns resulting from debris (such as snow, ice, tires and auto parts, and trash) falling from the bridge down below and to limit access to the railing.”

It is that second point, access to the railing, that is quietly a big driver of the project. The bridge has been the site of numerous suicides.

A Milwaukee County Medical Examiner report noted 30 suicides between 2000 and 2016.

A petition drive by New Berlin high school student Youssef Barsoum, who lost someone close to him on the bridge, helped spur the project.

On the east side of the bridge, the new fence will run from a point equal with E. Buffalo Street and continue to a southern terminus roughly in line with E. Washington Street. It will be almost one mile in length.

On the west side of the bridge, the slightly shorter fence will run south from a point south of E. Menomonee Street to E. Washington Street. The western fence is two blocks shorter.

Neither fence will interfere with lighting on the bridge, which is installed on the west side and planned on the east side. Blue signs were quietly added to the yellow bridge structure alongside the lights that offer a phone number for an emergency crisis line.

A $3.1 million contract was awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to Century Fence Company earlier this year to complete the project.

According to a project document, WisDOT settled on a six-foot-tall fence because it is the maximum height supported by the “snooper” truck used to inspect the bridge. The truck has a long arm that can bend at several points to lift an inspector in a bucket up over the fence and then safely lower them under the bridge deck to effectively end up underneath the truck itself.

There was previously netting installed within the Milwaukee City Hall eight-floor atrium following a 1930s wave of suicides. It was removed early in John Norquist‘s mayoral tenure without incident

Photos