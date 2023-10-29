How Environmental Law Is Being Misused
All the city news you can use.
Every day at The Overhead Wire we sort through over 1,500 news items about cities and share the best ones with our email list. At the end of the week, we take some of the most popular stories and share them with Urban Milwaukee readers. They are national (or international) links, sometimes entertaining and sometimes absurd, but hopefully useful.
Stanford hospitals mode share rules broken: In order to expand its hospital, Stanford University had to agree to strict limits on single occupancy vehicle (SOV) commuting into Palo Alto. But after the pandemic, the amount of car commuting has risen and the university is likely to argue extenuating circumstances due to the pandemic in order to not pay a $4m annual penalty. From 2012 to 2019, the non SOV mode share ranged from 38.1% to 33.4%. (Gennady Sheyner | The Almanac)
US most vulnerable at the zip code level: People living in the United States are suffering from a number of major social issues, from family disintegration to shootings to deaths of despair. And while overall wealth is increasing, social ties and organically grown organizations are disappearing, replaced by professional advocacy groups. The disintegration of social ties Seth Kaplan argues, is the worst he’s seen anywhere in the world impacting moral authority and our overall wellbeing. (Seth Kaplan | Bloomberg CityLab)
Cruise license revoked by CA DMV: Cruise has been told that effective immediately they are not to operate self driving vehicles in California by the CA Department of Motor Vehicles. The news comes after the DMV accused the company of hiding footage of a Cruise vehicle dragging a pedestrian during an investigation. Cruise has denied the allegation. (Aaron Gordon | Motherboard)
Weaponizing environmental law: When they were enacted, pollution control laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) or the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act (MERA) were not intended to block residential and transportation development. But that’s exactly how they are being used today, most recently MERA to block a wide ranging pro-environment urban plan called Minneapolis 2040. In these rather loosely written statutes perhaps judges should seriously consider the “original intent”. (Alan Ehrenhalt | Governing)
Quote of the Week
Walking down the road, you see truck after truck after truck going into these facilities. Those neighborhoods live with day-to-day air pollution. It doesn’t take Canada being on fire for them to suffer.
–Nedra Sims Fears who leads the Greater Chatham Initiative in NASA discussing pollution sources.
This week on the podcast we’re joined by Abby Thorne-Lyman, former director of Real Estate at BART, to talk about BART’s development projects and priorities, and the importance of real estate to BART’s future.
Want more links to read? Visit The Overhead Wire and signup.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Urban Reads
-
What Are the Effects of Remote Work?Oct 14th, 2023 by Jeff Wood
-
Follow Tokyo’s Lead on Housing?Oct 7th, 2023 by Jeff Wood
-
New California Law Will Remove Barriers to DevelopmentSep 30th, 2023 by Jeff Wood