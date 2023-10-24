New LED lights provide better illumination and will cut costs in half for airport.

The lights at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport have been shining a little brighter lately.

That’s because the airport recently finished replacing a significant amount of lighting at the facility with new LED bulbs. What’s more, airport officials expect this lighting switch will save money.

The airport expects to save approximately 50% on energy costs for lighting, thanks to the new bulbs. This will lead to a return on the investment in just a few years, according to the airport. But savings aside, the lighting is also improving airport operations.

“We’ve gotten great feedback from ground crews at American, Delta and Southwest who are benefiting from reduced glare and more uniform, whiter illumination while increasing visibility and safety,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “This brighter, high-quality lighting combined with lower energy usage and maintenance costs make these lighting enhancements a win-win for MKE.”

The airport installed more than 500 LED lights throughout the gate areas, roadways, maintenance buildings and parking lots.

“I commend the MKE Airport team for their dedication to making our hometown Airport more environmentally friendly while also improving the travel experience,” County Executive David Crowley said in a statement.

The lighting upgrade project began in 2022. The airport installed a brand of light called Luminaires, produced by the manufacturer Optec. The lights are expected to last approximately 10 years, according to the manufacturer.