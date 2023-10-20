Strauss Brands Cutting 130 Jobs

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Milwaukee-area meatpacking firm announced it will eliminate nearly 130 jobs.

Strauss Brands informed the Department of Workforce Development last week that it will shut down veal and lamb production at its facility in Franklin later this year. The company announced Wednesday it is selling those product lines to a subsidiary of an agri-foods company based in Canada.

The notice to the state said 195 employees would be affected, most based in Franklin. That includes a permanent reduction of 127 jobs for workers represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

Production of grass-fed beef products will continue at the Franklin site. In Wednesday’s announcement, the company said it is partnering with a Texas-based firm to expand the products offered in its beef operation.

According to the company notice to the state, the job cuts will be completed by mid-December.

Milwaukee-area meatpacker Strauss Brands cutting jobs after selling 2 product lines was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.