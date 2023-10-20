Members can get 2 free tickets worth $76 to the "The City Without Jews," while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Present Music’s Die Stadt Ohne Juden/ The City Without Jews concert.

With antisemitism and hate campaigns on the rise, Present Music’s first program of the 2023-’24 season features an Austrian silent film from 1924 by Hans Karl Breslauer which presages the events of the Holocaust. Thought to be lost, a print of the film was discovered at a Parisian flea market in 2015 and digitally restored through a crowdfunding campaign. The Vienna Conzerthaus then commissioned a new score from composer Olga Neuwirth, which will be performed live by the Present Music ensemble, conducted by Yaniv Dinur. Present Music will also feature an interpretation of the Woody Guthrie /Lisa Gutkin song, “Gonna Get Through This World,” arranged for Present Music by Israeli composer Aviya Kopelman and sung by Donna Woodall.

The performance on Oct. 29 is in conjunction with the exhibit “Art, Life, Legacy: Northern European Paintings from the Collection of Isabel and Alfred Bader.” In-person Present Music performance ticket holders also receive access to the Milwaukee Art Museum galleries on the day of the performance.

Doors Open 5:30 p.m.

Preconcert panel discussion in Lubar Auditorium at 6:00 p.m.

MAM exhibit open for Preent Music ticket holders at 6:30 p.m.

Performance in Windhover Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Post-concert reception in Windhover Hall at MAM

Free admission to MAM beginning at 10 a.m. the day of the performance for Present Music ticketholders.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s) for the Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. performance at the Milwaukee Art Museum, 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, WI.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. You’re ticket(s) will be available at will call at the event.

Not a Member, But Still Want to Come?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.