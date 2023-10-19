Restored Facade of Milwaukee City Hall Is Failing, Again

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“They don’t make them like they used to.” The adage might be literally true when it comes to Milwaukee City Hall.

Pieces of the terra cotta facade are breaking off, less than 15 years after they were replaced for $76 million.

The City of Milwaukee could be on the hook for expensive repair or replacement work. The first step, installing netting and other protective measures, will start by year’s end and run through early 2024.

First built in 1895, City Hall was restored in 2008 and thousands of terra cotta pieces that adorn the building were replaced. Then, a piece came crashing down in 2011, prompting a lawsuit and approximately 3,000 recently installed pieces to be replaced again. Now, pieces are again breaking away and the city is seeking a contractor to install “a facade stabilization system” at several points throughout the 12-story once the world’s tallest inhabitable building.

The Department of Public Works declined a request for an interview. “We are exploring our long term options, but while we explore a long term option for this issue we will seek accountability,” said a DPW spokesperson in a statement.

The ability of the city to seek accountability could very well be limited by the last time it did so.

In 2014, city officials unanimously approved a settlement where contractor JP Cullen paid the city $7.95 million. But a clause was included in the agreement indemnifying the defendants from future claims. “In consideration of the total payment amount… the Plaintiff does hereby release and forever discharge the ‘Released Parties’ from any and all liability, actions, causes of action, claims and demands known or unknown, upon or by reason of any damage, loss or injury, including, but not limited to, damages, loss or injury which have been or which hereafter may be sustained by the Plaintiff as a result of the alleged occurrence described in the Litigation.” A subsequent clause says the payment explicitly covers “all known or unknown damages, but also is received for future damages.”

It was the second settlement with Cullen and the architects, engineers and manufacturers associated with terra cotta. In 2013, the city approved a settlement where Cullen would replace the failing terra cotta for $6.7 million, less than the city’s initial estimate of $14.6 million. Cullen’s 2014 payment covered the cost of the repair and replacement work plus damages for other costs incurred.

Additional defendants released in the two settlements include terra cotta manufacturer Gladding McBean, subcontractor Eugene Matthews, Inc., construction oversight firm Bloom Companies, structural engineering firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Inc. and architect of record Engberg Anderson Architects.

As part of the repair work settlement, the city received a three-year warranty. However, the new bid document reveals that concerns were already emerging by the end of that warranty period. City contractor Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc. found that 1% of the replaced units were showing “limited distress.”

“At that time, as summarized in our August 1, 2017 supplemental report, it was our opinion that the glaze spalls were likely the result of a material and fabrication defect of the terra cotta units and that the observed distress was not the result of detailing or installation related issues,” says the request for proposals document (RFP) issued Tuesday. “Based on other recent projects with terra cotta provided by Gladding McBean, in temperate climates, it was also our opinion that the affected units could potentially continue to have additional glaze spalls, and other similar units could develop glaze spalls in the future.”

Cullen repaired or replaced the 34 affected units in 2018.

The city’s RFP includes images of spalling, where terra cotta breaks off in fragments, at places high up in the 354-foot-tall building. But looking out lower windows from inside the public building also reveals spalling in select areas and accumulation of broken masonry in a window well. Spalling is often triggered by freeze-thaw cycles where water penetrates a piece of masonry and expands and contracts.

As recently as 2021, city officials thought years of City Hall renovations were poised to be in the rearview mirror. “Yes, finally, the fencing, scaffolding and construction trailers will be gone, something I’ve only seen for a few months during my entire term as mayor,” said then-mayor Tom Barrett in his final budget address. At Barrett’s request, the council allocated $10 million in the budget to finish foundation repair work required because of the falling water table. The foundation issues were an unexpected matter that came about, for City Hall and several other downtown buildings with wood pilings, after the initial restoration work took place.

The Flemish Renaissance-style building. 200 E. Wells St., is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Designed by Henry C. Koch, the building’s design was used in city marketing materials until the completion of the Calatrava addition to the Milwaukee Art Museum. It was also featured prominently in the opening credits for the “Laverne & Shirley” television show. The 11th largest bell in North America hangs from the top of the building.

