Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Flannel and pumpkins are in the forecast this weekend, so it must officially be fall. Both Humboldt Park and the Milwaukee County Zoo are transforming into Halloween-themed venues featuring trick-or-treating and pumpkin carving, Boone & Crockett is hosting the outdoor music festival Flannel Fest, and Gallery Night MKE is back.

October 19-22: Bartendo Nintendo Pop Up

In need of a “1Up” after a busy shift at work? Head on over to the Sugar Maple, where the craft beer joint is transforming into a Nintendo-themed bar. The Sugar Maple’s “Bartendo” event will feature a variety of activities, such as a curated art show featuring local artists, a themed vendor fair, a variety of food trucks and four gaming stations. Stop by the Gameboy Photo Booth, where you can take 8-bit photos with a Game Boy Camera, and stick around for live video game music performed by local group Mechanical Life Vein. The Sugar Maple’s Bartendo pop up will run Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 10 p.m. For more information, read the event’s press release on Urban Milwaukee’s website.

October 19-22: Boo at the Zoo

The only thing that can make Trick-or-Treating more fun for the entire family is by adding animals to the equation. Boo at the Zoo will allow guests to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo afterhours to participate in trick-or-treating, Halloween-themed rides, a Haystack Maze and more. Outdoor animals will not be viewable, but many of the indoor animal buildings will be open during the event. Trick-or-treat bags are not provided, so be sure to bring a bag of your own – you won’t want to go home empty-handed. Boo at the Zoo will be open from Thursday until Sunday 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

October 19-23: Pumpkin Pavilion

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Beware the Creature from the Humboldt Lagoon! The Bay View Neighborhood Association is putting on its annual Halloween tradition of transforming Humboldt Park into the Pumpkin Pavilion. Guests will have the opportunity to carve pumpkins and check out the hundreds of other lit jack-o-lanterns on display. The Pumpkin Pavilion will also feature live music, magic shows, fire twirlers, costume parades and more. For a complete schedule of activities and shows, visit the Bay View Neighborhood website.

October 20-21: Gallery Night MKE

Milwaukee’s original gallery hop event is hosting a Fall event on Friday and Saturday. Various restaurants, bars and venues across the city will host pop-up art galleries or live music shows. Participating businesses are scattered throughout the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and Downtown areas. MKE Gallery Night runs Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a complete list of participating businesses, visit the Gallery Night MKE website.

October 21: Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Do you yearn for the days when MTV still played music videos and hair metal was all the rage? The Totally Rad Vintage Fest is celebrating the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s with a vintage event featuring a diverse selection of retro toys, records, video games, clothing and more. Over 100 vendors will be on-site, and guests will have the chance to play free arcade games, take retro photos and explore a vintage gallery. Totally Rad Vintage Fest will take place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission and early bird tickets are available and can be purchased on the Totally Rad Vintage Fest website.

October 21: Flannel Fest

It’s time for one of the first chilly, outdoor music festivals of the year. Flannel Fest will take place at Boone & Crockett and will feature a lineup of local bands and vendors. This year’s music lineup includes performances by Reyna, NilexNile, Next Paperback Hero and more. Food will be provided by a number of food trucks, including Boone & Crockett’s own Taco Moto, Lumpia City and Tots on the Street. Flannel Fest is free to attend and will run from noon until 10 p.m.

October 21: Old Fashioned Fest

It’s time for the Pumpkin Spice Latte to take a seat as we celebrate a Wisconsin classic – the Old Fashioned. The Shepherd Express is putting on Old Fashioned Fest, where local vendors will set up at Tripoli Shrine Center to compete for the title of Best Old Fashioned. There will be plenty of classic and experimental renditions to sip, and guests will also have the chance to enjoy live music, entertainment and food. General admission includes 13 samples and access to a full bar for additional cocktails. Old Fashioned Fest will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Shepherd Express website.