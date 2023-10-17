Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport needs to spend nearly $1 million to keep up with new federal security regulations.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently implemented new regulations that require airports to randomly screen their employees in specific areas of the airport. But the federal agency is providing no funding to assist with the new security requirements.

Milwaukee Mitchell will need to spend approximately $900,000 in 2024 to keep up with the new security requirements, Airport Director Brian Dranzik recently told the county board’s budget committee. There will also be additional expenses in the coming years.

“We are obligated to screen all employees going on the ramp area of the airport for weapons and other contraband and things of that nature,” Dranzik said, “which really is a role and responsibility, in our minds, of the TSA.”

The policy was announced in April, but airports now have three years to implement the program, Dranzik said. For Milwaukee Mitchell, the facility will have to increase its contracted security force so it can conduct randomized screening of employees at any time.

“This is a major issue for airports across the country, including ours,” Dranzik said. “As you may imagine this was never contemplated in the past, so facilities aren’t really built for this.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

If the new rule isn’t permanently delayed, the airport will need to purchase magnetometers and other security screening equipment, Dranzik said. The airport has already petitioned the TSA to stop the rule, but it was denied.

There is a possibility that the new rule will lead to legal action, Dranzik said, adding that it would likely make sense for the county to join a legal action against the new federal rule, should it arise.