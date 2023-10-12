Members can get 2 ticket vouchers worth $100 to The Rep's production, while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville With Katie Deal.

Celebrate the queens of classic country as award-winner Katie Deal honors a mighty lineage of artists: Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and more.

Seen previously in Milwaukee Rep’s Back Home Again: On the Road with John Denver, Deal leads a band of superb musicians and shares heartwarming stories with authentic southern charm. Sing along to hits including “Stand By Your Man,” “Crazy,” “Harper Valley PTA,” “Jolene” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two ticket vouchers, worth $50 each, while supplies last. The vouchers can’t be used for special events or during the last week of the performance’s run.

Members need to visit the product page to reserve your ticket voucher(s), while supplies last.

Members must be logged in to claim the ticket vouchers(s). Once you have reserved your voucher(s), you will receive an email within 48 hours with instructions. Once you receive the email, you can claim your ticket(s) from the Milwaukee Rep by calling 414-224-9490. Vouchers must be redeemed at least 48 hours in advance of the performance.

Not a Member, But Still Want to Come?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, you will not only help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but will help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.