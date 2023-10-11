Pet Store Opening in Walker’s Point

Skilos will occupy first floor of renovated building near river and Third Ward.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Skilos Family Pet Store will open a new store at the northern tip of Walker’s Point.

The company, which also has a store on the East Side, is leasing most of the first floor of a recently renovated building at 131-141 S. 1st St.

Located just outside the Historic Third Ward, the building was recently renovated as a new headquarters for marketing and advertising firm Zizzo Group.

“I received many offers to lease the space, but I took my time in making this decision because it was important to me to bring a tenant to these neighborhoods that would really benefit the local residents,” said CEO Anne Zizzo in a statement announcing the lease. “Bringing Skilos to the area fits with our mission of making Milwaukee a great place to live, work and play.”

The approximately 3,600-square-foot space is twice the size of the first Skilos pet store at 2328 N. Farwell Ave.

“We are extremely grateful and excited for this opportunity to open a second location in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, and to also serve as a helpful, local resource for the Third Ward community,” said Zachary Dewitt of Skilos. “We are looking forward to continuing to provide our customers with local brands and quality products that local residents love and trust.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The store is expected to offer “a wide variety of supplies for pet owners of cats, dogs, small animals including reptiles, bunnies, chinchillas… and also feature a section of live crickets and mealworms.”

Skilos is owned by Dewitt’s mother, Judy Kurscheidt. The first location opened in August 2021.

Zizzo completed its renovation project last October, holding a well-attended press conference and open house that included handing out bottles of “White House Club” bouborn, a reference to a liquor once made in the 168-year-old building.

Architecture firm RINKA collaborated with Zizzo on designing an office environment within the two-story, 12,200-square-foot building that encouraged in-person work but supported virtual conferencing options. Anne Zizzo called the project “an honor, privilege and a heck of a lot of fun.” The company reported having 25 employees at the time of its opening.

Zizzo occupies the entire second floor and the rear of the first floor.

The Walker’s Point building, which sits at the corner of S. 1st St. and W. Seeboth St., was built in 1855 in the Romanesque Revival style for liquor distributor Emil Schneider. It received additions in 1866 and 1959 according to the Wisconsin Historical Society and was long occupied by the Brass Light Gallery.

Zizzo Group’s prior home, a two-story, 13,314-square-foot space within a larger building at 318 E. Chicago St. in the Third Ward, remains available for sale or lease.

Photos

Pre-Construction Photos