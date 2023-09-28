Global Photography Event Will Include Downtown, East Side Walks

Veteran photographer David Bernacchi will lead downtown walk, open to all ages and abilities.

Milwaukee will play host to two walks during the annual Worldwide Photo Walk day on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Veteran photographer David Bernacchi will host a Downtown walk that starts at 9 a.m. at 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. The walk will return to the market by noon. A second walk will take place on the East Side.

The free event was created in 2008 by Scott Kelby, a Florida-based professional photographer and Adobe Photoshop expert.

“The concept of a photo walk is simple. Photo walks are created by walk leaders in cities all over the world. Walkers meet up at a pre-designated location to spend a few hours socializing, capturing images, and sharing with like-minded people. At the end of the Photo Walk, most groups convene at local restaurants or taverns to share their images and experiences over food,” said Kelby in announcing the 2023 event.

The volunteer-led walks offer the opportunity for amateurs, enthusiasts and professionals alike to see Milwaukee from new angles and exchange strategies and techniques.

Urban Milwaukee will publish some of the best photos from the Downtown walk following the event.

The East Side walk, organized by Melynda Benjamin, will start at 10 a.m. at the parking lot at 1410 E. Belleview Pl. and end at noon in front of Crossroads Collective food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. It will include a greater focus on nature, including a walk through the Rotary Arboretum, than the Downtown walk.

Registration is not required, but it is suggested to enable the organizers to plan the walks. The walks are free to attend, but Kelby is encouraging donations to The Springs of Hope Kenya ministry.

Additional information on the international event, including a map and history, is available on the Worldwide Photo Walk website.

Individuals can follow the event by searching for posts with the tag “#WWPW2023” on different social media platforms.