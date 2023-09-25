Wisconsin Public Radio

Senate Chief Clerk Resigns, Leadership Cites Credible Allegation of Abuse

Michael Queensland resigned September 22.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Sep 25th, 2023 04:54 pm
Wisconsin State Capitol. Photo by Mariiana Tzotcheva.

The chief clerk for the Wisconsin Senate has resigned following a credible allegation of abuse and an ensuing independent investigation, according to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.

Michael Queensland, 38, has denied all allegations, according to LeMahieu’s office.

Queensland has been the Senate’s chief clerk and director of operations since January 2021. He oversees the nonpartisan office where he is responsible for record keeping and administration. He officially resigned Sept. 22.

He was paid $141,000 a year.

The state Department of Administration told Wisconsin Public Radio in a Sept. 6 email that Queensland’s badge access to state buildings, including the state Capitol, was removed on Aug. 23.

Sources say Queensland’s departure was tied to an incident during the National Conference of State Legislatures in mid-August. Queensland could not immediately be reached for comment.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

Senate Chief Clerk resigns following what leadership calls a credible abuse allegation was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

