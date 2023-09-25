Senate Chief Clerk Resigns, Leadership Cites Credible Allegation of Abuse

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The chief clerk for the Wisconsin Senate has resigned following a credible allegation of abuse and an ensuing independent investigation, according to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.

Michael Queensland, 38, has denied all allegations, according to LeMahieu’s office.

Queensland has been the Senate’s chief clerk and director of operations since January 2021. He oversees the nonpartisan office where he is responsible for record keeping and administration. He officially resigned Sept. 22.

He was paid $141,000 a year.

The state Department of Administration told Wisconsin Public Radio in a Sept. 6 email that Queensland’s badge access to state buildings, including the state Capitol, was removed on Aug. 23.

Sources say Queensland’s departure was tied to an incident during the National Conference of State Legislatures in mid-August. Queensland could not immediately be reached for comment.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

Senate Chief Clerk resigns following what leadership calls a credible abuse allegation was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.