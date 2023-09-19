Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Milwaukee attorney Jorge Fragoso to a seat on the Milwaukee County Circuit Court that is opening up in November.

Fragoso was appointed to Branch 28, following the resignation of Judge Lindsey Grady. He will take office Nov. 4 and will finish Grady’s current term ending July 31. Fragoso, who has practiced criminal defense and civil litigation, will preside over civil cases once he takes Grady’s seat on the bench.

“Jorge Fragoso is an exceptional attorney who is well regarded for his experience, intellect, and empathy,” Evers said in a statement on Monday announcing the appointment. “His commitment to justice and the community will make him an excellent judge for the people of Milwaukee County.”

Fragoso is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of Wisconsin Law School. He started his career as a state public defender in Waukesha Couny and later moved to the appellate division in Milwaukee. Fragoso has argued cases before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He joined Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP in 2021 and continued practicing criminal defense, civil litigation and appeals.

He has served on the Wisconsin Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and is an active member of the Wisconsin Hispanic Lawyers Association. He has also volunteered with the Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinic and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee.

“I am grateful to Governor Evers for this opportunity and to my wife and daughters for their love and support,” Fragoso said in a statement. “I owe a debt of gratitude to my parents, Jorge and Lupita. They taught me to treat people with dignity and respect, no matter their station. Their words ring true on both sides of the Brownsville-Matamoros border, where I was raised, and they’re true here.”

Attorney Frank Gimbel said Fragoso is “an extraordinary lawyer and a heartfelt human being.” The well-known Milwaukee attorney also noted that Fragoso has proven an ability to empathize with people caught in the criminal justice system and praised his “superior intellect” and “brilliant writing style.”

“I have no doubt that Jorge will perform judicial duties at the highest level and for the well-being of the public,” Gimbel said.