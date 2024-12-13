Free 'Slice of Ice' experience will be open as long as weather allows.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Parks is opening the Red Arrow Park ice rink Friday for Slice of Ice.

Each year, parks ices the rink in the center of the park and makes it available to the public, for free, for ice skating. It also offers skate rentals, not for free, for anyone who doesn’t have them.

Parks partners with local organizations to program and decorate the rink each winter. Milwaukee Downtown is a regular partner in the park and, along with WaterStone Bank and MGIC, has sponsored the event so it can be “decked out in stunning holiday décor,” according to Parks.

“Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park is a beloved tradition that brings the community together in the heart of downtown Milwaukee during the holiday season,” said Parks Executive Director Guy Smith. “Whether you’re skating for the first time or you’re a seasoned pro, we’re proud to offer an inclusive and accessible space for all to enjoy winter recreation.”

Skate helpers, which function like walkers for ice skaters unsure on their blades, will be available to rent for $1 and ice sleds will also be available for skaters with mobility issues.

The rink will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

County officials are gathering in the park Friday afternoon to celebrate the opening and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday evening all skate rentals will be free.

In a statement, County Executive David Crowley thanked Parks staff for putting on the “special ice-skating adventure” and Sup. Sheldon Wasserman, the area supervisor, said it “provides a welcoming space for families and friends to create lasting memories while enjoying our beautiful downtown during the holiday season.”

Visitors to the park can purchase food and drinks from Biggby Coffee, which recently opened in the park’s commercial space that previously housed Starbucks.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.