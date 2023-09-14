Planned Parenthood Restarting Wisconsin Abortion Services
Citing court ruling, abortions will be provided in Milwaukee and Madison.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) will resume its abortion services Monday, Sept. 18, following a ruling from a Dane County judge that the 1849 law cited as an abortion ban does not apply to consensual medical abortions.
“With patients and community as our central priority and driving force, we are eager to resume abortion services and provide this essential care to people in our State,” said Tanya Atkinson, organization president and CEO, in a statement. “With the recent confirmation from the Court that there is not an enforceable abortion ban in Wisconsin, our staff can now provide the full scope of sexual and reproductive health care to anyone in Wisconsin who needs it, no matter what.”
Planned Parenthood suspended its abortion services in Wisconsin in June 2022 following the U.S. Supreme Court‘s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
“The ability to provide abortion services in Wisconsin again is crucial to being able to address the full scope of care for our patients,” said Dr. Allie Linton, PPWI’s associate medical director. “Patients who walk through our doors can again know they will receive the comprehensive, high quality, nonjudgmental, and confidential reproductive care they deserve.”
The organization said it will open up scheduling later Thursday to prospective patients. Services will be provided at the Water Street Health Center, 435 S. Water St., in Milwaukee and the organization’s Madison East Health Center.
PPWI is basing its decision on the July decision from Judge Diane Schlipper. “There is no such thing as an ‘1849 Abortion Ban’ in Wisconsin,” wrote Schlipper in stating that the 1849 law is about protecting an unborn child in an attack. The case itself, brought by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul as a challenge to the 1849 law, is ongoing.
“In consultation with attorneys, physicians, partners and stakeholders, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is confident in our decision to resume abortion care in Wisconsin,” said Atkinson.
