City Seeks Input on How to Grow Milwaukee

Here's how you can provide it.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are still opportunities for Milwaukeeans to help decide how the city will grow.

The Department of City Development is leading a project called Growing MKE, a citywide planning effort concerning housing growth and choice.

Since early summer, the department has sought input from residents.

“We know that the city is going to grow, and we want to make sure that our zoning codes and our related policies are set up to facilitate the type of growth that residents want to see,” said Sam Leichtling, the city planning manager for the Department of City Development.

Initial recommendations have included increasing housing supply within the city; supporting new housing that creates walkable urban neighborhoods; increasing transit options; and creating access to jobs.

The department will accept input on phase one of the project through early fall.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Members of the Department of City Development will host a pop-up for seniors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St., and from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Jackson Park Farmers Market near the boathouse north of the pond.

Leichtling said the feedback collected during the first phase will be presented to the public in the fall.

“What has resonated with people, I think, is the idea of ensuring that we are setting ourselves up for housing growth and choice across Milwaukee neighborhoods,” Leichtling said. “That includes options for types of housing that allows residents to age in place, housing styles that support walkable commercial corridors and access to jobs and transit.”

For more information

Go to engage.Milwaukee.gov to find out about public events.

Take the survey.

Email GrowingMKE@milwaukee.gov if you have questions.

The city seeks your input on how Milwaukee grows. Here’s how to provide it. was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.