Temporary Beer Garden Opens at Henry Maier Festival Park

Pop-up beer and cocktail garden will operate for the month of September.

It’s never easy to say goodbye to summer in Milwaukee. That’s why Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is drawing the season out just a little longer with the temporary addition of a beer and cocktail garden at Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Dr.

The pop-up attraction is situated on the eastern edge of the grounds, offering sweeping waterfront views and a chance to bask in the late-fall sunshine while enjoying a beverage and a bite.

Offerings will include Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Terrapin, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Vizzy, Topo Chico, Lakefront Oktoberfest and Hazy Rabbit. Draft cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available, along with assorted snacks. Carry-ins are not permitted.

Family-friendly programming, including live acoustic music and lawn games, will be available.

For smaller children, the Northwestern Mutual Community Park will be open during beer garden hours. Visitors are encouraged to bring a new or gently-used children’s book to donate. At the end of the summer, the collection will be passed along to Next Door Foundation’s Books for Kids program.

The beer and cocktail garden opens Sept. 8 and will continue to operate on Fridays and Saturdays for the remainder of the month.

Operating hours on Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 29 and 30 are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with acoustic sets taking place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A full lineup of live music acts is available to view online.

Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in lots G and M near the Mid Gate entrance. The beer garden is also in a convenient location for cyclists to access via the Oak Leaf Trail and lakefront trail network.

On Sept. 23, the beer garden will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in conjunction with Fromm Petfest, which takes place at the grounds. This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the event, which gathers community members and their pets for a full day of animal-friendly activities including a costume contest, agility courses and a Doggie Dash speed trial. Petfest is free to attend.