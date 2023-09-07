Beautiful, south facing two bedroom condo in private enclave of Riverwest! Steps from the Milwaukee River trail and Kern Park. This upper level unit is perfect for entertaining with its open concept floor plan, spacious rooms, vintage mid-century kitchen cabinets, and gleaming wood flooring throughout. Additional amenities include a storage locker, washer and dryer in the basement specifically for this unit, a shared balcony, and one extra deep off-street parking space. An amazing space at an affordable price!

The Breakdown

Address: 1313 E. Randolph Ct., Apt. D, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Size: 791 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Number Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1958

Parking: No garage, 1 space, assigned, surface

Price: $120,000

Estimated Taxes: $1,108

Condo Fee: $270/Month

MLS#: 1844863

Photos

