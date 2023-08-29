MPS Hopeful New Filters Will Keep Water Safe
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions donates $2.2 million dollars in water filtration systems to schools.
Milwaukee Public Schools is hopeful a donation from a local company will help keep its drinking water safe for students and staff.
Milwaukee-based Zurn Elkay Water Solutions donated $2.2 million dollars in water filtration systems that will be installed throughout the district to help keep drinking water safe and reduce the level of lead in the water, an issue that the city has been dealing with for years. This summer, MPS installed nearly 600 new Elkay filtered bottle filling stations and converted 2,500 existing filling stations and drinking fountains to the Elkay filtration system.
Regina Navejar, principal of Starms Early Childhood, said there are now five Zurn Elkay bottle filling stations available for students to use at the school, which was built in 1892.
“Water is fundamental to life, and when we walk into the building and we see a state-of-the-art water filtration unit, it makes us feel good,” Navejar said.
In a press release, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions said the drinking fountains and bottle filling stations are tested and certified to reduce lead and other contaminants found in water. MPS plans to install around 120 more filtered bottle stations across the district soon.
In 2016, MPS announced that 6 percent of the drinking fountains and other water sources across the district had elevated lead levels. That means those water sources tested above the U.S. Centers for Disease Control standard of 15 parts per billion for lead.
Michelle Lenski, the manager of design and construction at MPS, said the district had already installed some water filters after the 2016 lead findings were announced. But she said the new filters will allow the district to continue those efforts to ensure “safe water.”
“The filters do work to reduce and eliminate the incidents of lead in the water,” Lenski said.
Craig Wentworth, the environmental health inspector at Milwaukee Public Schools, said the filters ensured the 6 percent of drinking sources that had elevated lead levels in 2016 were now safe. But he also said Monday the district hasn’t done any testing for lead since 2019 and had no future plans to do so.
In 2022, it was announced that Wisconsin would receive around $250 million over the next five years from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to replace lead water service lines across the state. There are around 170,000 lead service lines in communities statewide, and the majority are in Milwaukee.
Listen to the WPR report here.
Milwaukee Public Schools hopeful new filters will help keep drinking water safe was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Lead Crisis
- City Regulators Can Require Fixing of Lead Hazards — If They Can Find Landlords - Farrah Anderson - Aug 29th, 2023
- MPS Hopeful New Filters Will Keep Water Safe - Evan Casey - Aug 29th, 2023
- City Seeks Firm To Manage Its Accelerating Lead Pipe Replacements - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 9th, 2023
- City Hall: City Unveils Latest Lead Lateral Plan - Jeramey Jannene - May 24th, 2023
- Eyes on Milwaukee: New Emergency Housing For Those With Lead Poisoning - Jeramey Jannene - May 8th, 2023
- New Funding Supports Environmental Health Efforts in City of Milwaukee - Revitalize Milwaukee - Apr 30th, 2023
- State Will Get $139 Million Federal Funds for Water Infrastructure - Danielle Kaeding - Apr 9th, 2023
- Marquette Law School’s Water Law and Policy Initiative to host Congresswoman Moore for a conversation on Wisconsin’s lead pipe problem, April 5 - Marquette University - Mar 30th, 2023
- Senator Baldwin Helps Deliver Over $62 Million for Clean Drinking Water in Wisconsin - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Feb 24th, 2023
- City Hall: Milwaukee Faces Complicated Question On What Lead Pipes To Replace Next - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 23rd, 2023
Read more about Lead Crisis here