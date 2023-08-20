Summer Music Camp Teaches Milwaukee Students

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music teaches new ways to play at MPS' Doerfler School.

Ten-year-old Nicolas Muñoz spent part of his summer learning drumming, piano and ukulele.

He was one of more than 60 second through sixth graders who learned how to play musical instruments for the first time at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s Music Exploration Camp.

“I like getting to play all of the different instruments,” he said. “My favorite is the drum because I like the sound.”

Muñoz said this is his second summer with the program because he enjoyed his experience last year.

Music education for all

The Music Exploration Camp is a part of the conservatory’s efforts to increase access to music education.

“Inspiring individuals and communities through exceptional music education accessible to all is part of our mission,” said John Bragle, the director of community programs at the conservatory. “Our work in schools is one way to hit on that accessibility piece.”

This camp took place at Milwaukee Public Schools’ Anna F. Doerfler School, in the Clarke Square neighborhood. The school is one of the conservatory’s community partnership sites.

The camp provides low-stakes opportunities for young students to experience, explore and get excited about music.

Students received instruction from the conservatory’s faculty in world drumming, ukulele, piano and singing. The camp seeks to encourage and inspire the next generation of musicians.

Bragle said not only do these camps allow students to learn, experience and explore various types of music, they also allow the conservatory to connect with parents and guardians so they can be given resources for their children to participate in musical activities year-round.

Besides the music camp, the conservatory works to increase accessibility by offering tuition assistance and conducting instrument drives to provide instruments to students who may not be able to otherwise afford them.

“Music is magical,” Bragle said. “And I think a lot of times because of that, it feels very inaccessible to people, and we are trying to change that.”

“Even if it’s not with us, people should still get involved,” Bragle said. “Join your church choir or support musicians by attending festivals and events.”

Music camp teaches Milwaukee students new ways to play was originally published by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.