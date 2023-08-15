Bay View Restaurant Heirloom Opening

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In perfect synchronization with its late-summer namesake, Heirloom MKE is ripe and ready for the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The farm-to-table eatery, 2378 S. Howell Ave., will welcome its first guests on Aug. 26, according to an announcement from owners Pete and Jess Ignatiev.

Throughout the past five months, the couple have transformed the Bay View restaurant space, formerly the site of Lazy Susan, into a permanent home for their mobile concept.

With licenses secured, renovations wrapped up and health inspections completed, the Ignatievs were on the home stretch of achieving their longtime dream.

But tragedy struck in late July, when an overnight fire broke out on the Heirloom MKE food truck, destroying the vehicle — and with it, the Ignatiev’s main source of income.

In the days after, the community rallied around the business, offering support in both words and donations. A go-fund-me campaign raised $18,030 for Heirloom, while Goodland Supply Co. designed a tongue-in-cheek t-shirt with sales benefitting the business. Fellow business-owners from across the city are also pitching in by hosting a food truck rally at 1840 Brewing Company. A percentage of sales from the Aug. 20 event will be donated to Heirloom.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“The restaurant industry can be tough, but swear, it holds the best people,” the couple said in response to the widespread support “We promise to pay this forward as soon as we land right-side-up again.”

Despite the literal baptism by fire, the Ignatievs have remained steadfast in their goal to open the brick-and-mortar by the end of the summer. In fact, they’ve been breaking in the new kitchen for several weeks now. After the fire, the couple launched an online ordering system and began selling carryout meals from the restaurant space.

After a trying few weeks, things are beginning to fall into place again. Starting on Saturday, Aug. 26, Heirloom will open with a full menu and — with any luck — a full dining room.

The restaurant will serve a variety of comfort dishes with something for everyone to enjoy, according to a social media post from the owners. That includes both meat-heavy meals and vegetarian offerings, as well as options for vegan and gluten-free eaters.

The permanent location also allows for a liquor license, granting the Ignatievs the opportunity to debut a craft cocktail menu. The couple plan to offer both boozy and non-alcoholic drinks, with a lineup of local and craft beers to boot.

Reservations are now open, and can be secured online. The restaurant will start with dinner service only for opening weekend, with lunch service to commence on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Lunch service will be first come first served, while reservations are highly recommended for dinner.

Opening hours for Heirloom MKE will be Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.