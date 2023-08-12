All the city news you can use.

Rethinking suburban office complexes: As large companies decide to move on from a suburban office park, what happens to the space they once inhabited when suburban offices aren’t in as much demand? Suburbs may address the issue in different ways; some providing space to Amazon and logistics warehouse while others redevelop into mixed use spaces with housing and commercial with a town center like feel. It might not be possible everywhere, but cities hope to replace lost revenue somehow. (Robert Reed | Chicago Magazine)

Quote of the Week

The amount that housing prices have gone up has varied tremendously, depending on whether the city or the community next door had a similar cap. Whenever the adoption of a growth cap inspired an adjacent city to adopt a similar measure – usually from fear of receiving the spillover from their neighbor – significant increases in housing costs followed.

–John Landis, professor emeritus of city and regional planning at the University of Pennsylvania, in The Guardian discussing cities using growth caps to restrict housing.

