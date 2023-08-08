The Bridgewater Now Serving Daily Brunch

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

What if brunch was more than just a weekend treat? The Bridgewater Modern Grill is the latest to pose the question, inviting guests to indulge in crab cake benedict, belgian waffles and maybe even a mimosa — because why not — every day of the week.

On Monday, Aug. 7, the riverfront restaurant, located at 2011 S. 1st St., began serving weekday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend brunch service will also be expanded, and will run Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“For brunch, our atmosphere accommodates everything from a business lunch to a girls brunch,” said Rik Acken, general manager of The Bridgewater, in a statement. “We know there’s only a handful of other restaurants in the area where customers can get their brunch fix every day of the week. We’re excited for even more brunch lovers to experience our menu and space.”

The Bridgewater first launched its brunch service in February, starting off with a strong showing of classic and comfort dishes such as fried chicken and waffles, avocado toast, sandwiches and salads.

The daily brunch menu builds on that foundation with new additions like crispy tempura green beans and peppercorn seared tuna salad.

In living up to its coastal-casual vibe, the restaurant ventures beyond the typical bagels and lox with a selection of seafood options including curried mussels, a lobster roll and the option to add scallops or a crab cake to any salad.

A slate of cocktails — both brunch-specific and otherwise — are available, as well as beer, wine and zero-proof beverages.

Boat Docks Coming Soon

Starting Aug. 21, The Bridgewater will be accessible from the Kinnickinnic River via boat. Those arriving riverside will have the option to dock at one of the restaurant’s eight boat slips and dine in, or order ahead for pick-up.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our offerings with the addition of the boat slips, as well as weekday brunch, Acken said. “We know many will enjoy the luxury of driving their boat right up to our restaurant and experiencing an unparalleled dining experience inside or outside.”

The Bridgewater is also open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant’s full hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To make a reservation, visit The Bridgewater Modern Grill online.