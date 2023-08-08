Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sweetgreen

Wisconsin’s first Sweetgreen officially opened its doors on July 18 to much fanfare from nearby office workers and Historic Third Ward residents alike. The so-called farm-to-table fast food restaurant, 310 E. Buffalo St., offers salads, grain bowls and other healthful meals with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients.

Read our earlier coverage

On Rye

A new, deli-style restaurant quietly opened downtown at the end of July. On Rye is the latest in a series of additions to the Associated Bank River Center, 111 E. Kilbourn Ave. The counter-service restaurant offers a variety of hot and cold sandwiches, salads and soups.

Read our earlier coverage

Baccara

The former Black Rose is once again home to a neighborhood bar following the opening of Baccara. The new restaurant, a project of Dries Painting & Restoration owner Donnie Dries, pays homage to the former Irish pub through its name, which represents a type of rose. The bar, 2856 N. Oakland Ave., offers a full range of beverages, as well as a late-night food menu including appetizers, pizza, sandwiches and wings. Cafe Terraza, Baccara’s next-door sister restaurant, is expected to open on a regular basis beginning in August.

Read our earlier coverage

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Gallery

A new food hall and art hub joined the ranks of the East Side in mid-July. At The Gallery, 2335 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee restaratuer and artist Kamal Shkoukani seamlessly blends community, creativity and good cooking to offer a dining experience unlike any other in the neighborhood.

Read our earlier coverage

4 All My Dogs

July was a busy month for Shkoukani, who — in addition to opening The Gallery — launched a second concept just steps away at Crossroads Collective. 4 All My Dogs popped up at the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., from July 19 through 31, serving vegan and non-vegan Korean corn dogs and other fried snacks. And though the concept is no longer at Crossroads Collective, it will live on at The Gallery.

Read our earlier coverage

Kawa

Kawa, a Milwaukee destination for sushi and ramen, opened a temporary vendor stall last month at Crossroads Collective following a fire at its eastside location. The Japanese restaurant took over the contiguous spaces that formerly housed Adam Pawlak‘s Egg & Flour and E&F Pizzeria concepts. Kawa will continue operating at Crossroads Collective until the original restaurant is restored, which could take up to a year.

Read our earlier coverage