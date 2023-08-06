New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Marquette library archivist honored by Society of American Archivists for Tolkien collection curation
Dr. William Fliss has received the 2023 Philip M. Hamer–Elizabeth Hamer Kegan Award given by the Society of American Archivists.
Aug 2nd, 2023 by Marquette University
The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Gabriella Bauer Senior Director of Human Resources
Seasoned HR leader will oversee organizational development, recruitment, training, and performance management for growing restaurant and catering group
Jul 19th, 2023 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director
Position will play critical role in new play development, casting and community engagement as First Stage moves forward
Jul 19th, 2023 by First Stage
Milwaukee Ballet School Announces Promotion and Building Project
General Manager Kristin Dimmer Elevated to School Director, Spearheading Expansion
Jul 18th, 2023 by Milwaukee Ballet
Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Adds New BIPOC & Trans Program Manager to Staff
Lo Villarreal Joins the Organization
Jul 17th, 2023 by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
