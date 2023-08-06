Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Aug 6th, 2023 02:36 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

MSOE welcomes Dr. Sudhir Kaul as chairperson of Mechanical Engineering Department

Aug 3rd, 2023 by Milwaukee School of Engineering

Marquette library archivist honored by Society of American Archivists for Tolkien collection curation

Dr. William Fliss has received the 2023 Philip M. Hamer–Elizabeth Hamer Kegan Award given by the Society of American Archivists.

Aug 2nd, 2023 by Marquette University

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Gabriella Bauer Senior Director of Human Resources

Seasoned HR leader will oversee organizational development, recruitment, training, and performance management for growing restaurant and catering group

Jul 19th, 2023 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director

Position will play critical role in new play development, casting and community engagement as First Stage moves forward

Jul 19th, 2023 by First Stage

Milwaukee Ballet School Announces Promotion and Building Project

General Manager Kristin Dimmer Elevated to School Director, Spearheading Expansion

Jul 18th, 2023 by Milwaukee Ballet

Wisconsin LGBT Chamber Adds New BIPOC & Trans Program Manager to Staff

Lo Villarreal Joins the Organization

Jul 17th, 2023 by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Gov. Evers Appoints Jillian Pfeifer as Oneida County District Attorney

Jul 13th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Angela Palmer-Fisher as Vernon County District Attorney

Jul 13th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Ian Mickelson as Grant County District Attorney

Jul 13th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

