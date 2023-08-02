Lawsuit Filed To Overturn Republican-Drawn Legislative Maps

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A coalition led by progressive law firms and Democratic voters has filed a lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn the state’s Republican-drawn legislative maps, a move that comes one day after liberals took control of the court for the first time in 15 years.

The lawsuit argues the state’s current legislative district lines, drawn originally by Republicans in 2011 and updated in 2021, violate the Wisconsin Constitution. It asks the court to declare them invalid and eventually decide on new maps.

Should plaintiffs succeed, every state senator would have to run for election under new districts in 2024, effectively resetting a chamber where Republicans currently hold a veto-proof two-thirds majority that gives them the power to impose their legislative will on Democrats.

Attorney Jeff Mandell, a partner at the law firm Stafford Rosenbaum and president of the board for the liberal group Law Forward, said the current legislative map has distorted the state for more than a decade, calling it an affront to democracy.

“Every day that it continues is a violation of the most fundamental rights of every Wisconsinite,” Mandell said. “It must be ended as soon as possible.”

A challenge to Wisconsin’s legislative maps was widely expected after Justice Janet Protasiewicz won her race in April. During her campaign for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Protasiewicz repeatedly called the legislative maps “rigged,” saying she hoped the court would get a chance to reconsider the maps.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In a statement issued after the lawsuit was filed, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, criticized the timing of the case.

“Instead of redefining their radical political platform to match the values of everyday Wisconsinites, liberal Democrats are counting on judicial fiat to help them gain power,” LeMahieu said. “The timing of this lawsuit questions the integrity of the court.”

The lawsuit would not challenge Wisconsin’s congressional map, but it would not close the door to a lawsuit down the road. Republicans currently hold six out of eight U.S. House districts, but Democrats are vying to flip two of those seats in the next election.

The case was filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court Wednesday as an “original action” petition, meaning it asks the court to hear the case directly rather than let the lawsuit proceed through the state court system first. Four of the court’s seven justices would need to agree to that expedited timeline, meaning that if all four liberal justices want to pursue the case, they could.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

New lawsuit seeks to overturn Wisconsin’s Republican-drawn legislative maps was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.