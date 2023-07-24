Evers Thanks USDA For Help With Emergency Drought
27 counties, including Milwaukee, designated as natural disaster area, with help extended.
Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski thanked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the support available to Wisconsin farmers after USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack’s declaration of emergency drought conditions in 27 counties.
“We’re continuing to do everything we can to support our farmers and their families, and we appreciate the help from our federal partners and USDA Secretary Vilsack to support our state’s farmers and our local communities during the recent drought conditions,” said Evers on Friday. “I encourage eligible Wisconsin producers to access these critical resources that are available through this designation, including assistance like emergency loans.”
Recent rains have lessened the drought in parts of the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 82% of the state is in some sort of drought conditions, down from 90% the week of July 10.
Evers thanks USDA for support through emergency drought declaration was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.
