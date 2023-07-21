Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new “micro-hospital” is under construction on Milwaukee’s far South Side.

The emerging health care model is designed to provide less expensive care closer to where patients live and, possibly, relieve stress on major hospitals. And while Milwaukee’s nonprofit health care conglomerates have tested their own facilities, the new model is creating space for new, for-profit operators to enter the market.

Houston-based Nutex Health, a publicly-traded company, is developing a facility near the airport that will include up to eight inpatient beds and 10 emergency room beds.

The company, according to a Board of Zoning Appeals filing, anticipates serving between 10 to 40 patients per day and offering a full range of emergency services, including MRI and CT scanning, a “moderate complexity” laboratory, full pharmacy, advanced cardiac monitoring and ventilators.

The 22,345-square-foot facility will be staffed by local physicians and medical personnel.

A one-story building is being constructed on the northeastern corner of a vacant lot, 1801 W. Layton Ave., immediately west of Interstate 94.

The 10.85-acre site was created by the reconfiguration of the Layton Avenue freeway on-off ramps and the expansion of the Mitchell Interchange. Nutex purchased the entire property from an affiliate of Woodspring Suites, which was rejected by the Common Council in 2018 when it pursued an extended-stay hotel on the site.

The hospital and its parking lot will occupy a 2.5-acre site, addressed as 1751 W. Layton Ave., while Nutex has created two other development sites with the remaining property.

A 30-foot-tall berm at the south side of the site will remain. It serves to shield the hospital from the adjoining Castle Manor neighborhood. Vehicle access to the hospital will be to the west at S. 20th Street. Individuals will be able to walk up to the hospital from W. Layton Avenue.

Area Alderman Scott Spiker and the Gateway to Milwaukee business improvement district were supportive of the project at a December 2021 zoning hearing. “We are in agreement that this is a good use for the area and could serve a real need,” said Spiker at the BOZA hearing. “I have no objection to the proposed special use.”

CD Smith is serving as the general contractor. Zimmerman Architectural Studios is leading the design.

The Milwaukee facility won’t be Nutex’s only entry into the Wisconsin market. It’s also developing a facility in Green Bay. It reports 21 hospitals in its portfolio and active operations in eight states, a number which will soon grow to 12 according to its website.

