Stunning Riverfront Condo
Features floor to ceiling windows and a spectacular oversized riverwalk patio.
Welcome to the Edge! This stunning open concept condo is just steps from downtown and right on the river! The floor to ceiling windows makes this an inviting bright space. Truly one of the best patios you will find on the riverwalk, the 26 X 26 space is the ultimate entertainment spot with amazing views. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and new closet system. Updated flooring throughout and in unit laundry. Assigned double space tandem parking spot in heated parking garage. This amazing spot will not last!
The Breakdown
- Address: 1902 N. Commerce St., #114
- Size: 964 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Number Rooms: 5
- Year Built: 2009
- Parking: Heated Garage
- Price: $349,900
- Taxes: $5,987.67
- Condo Fee: $353/Month
- MLS#: 1841981
Photos
