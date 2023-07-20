Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointment of federal public defender Ronnie V. Muray II to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court Thursday.

Murray will take over Branch 18 when Judge Pedro Colón moves to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District 1 in November. He will serve a term ending July 31, 2024.

For the past eight years, Murray has worked as a federal public defender representing defendants in the Eastern District of Wisconsin and before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Before that, he served as a state public defender in Green Bay. Murray is a graduate of UW-Whitewater and the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“Ronnie Murray’s experiences both inside and outside the courtroom demonstrate his commitment to improving the justice system for everyone,” said Evers in a statement “He will serve the people of Milwaukee County well as the newest circuit court judge.”

Murray was named an up-and-coming lawyer by the Wisconsin Law Journal in 2017. He told the journal that year that his father was incarcerated before his birth, and their earliest moments together occurred inside a prison. He said he had a fear growing up that he would also one day find himself in prison. “To a certain extent I see a lot of myself in my clients,” Murray said.

Murray pursued a career in law because he wanted to become a criminal sentencing judge, he told the journal. With Evers’ appointment, he’s achieved that goal.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Craig W. Albee, executive director of Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin Inc., called Murray “one of the finest attorneys in the state.”

“The things that make Ronnie a great lawyer will also make him a great judge—intelligence, integrity, and impeccable judgment,” Albee said. “Beyond that, Ronnie has an unwavering commitment to treating people fairly and with respect. I can’t think of anyone better suited for this position.”

Murray said he is “humbled, deeply honored, and profoundly grateful” for the appointment.

“I recognize the transformative powers and responsibilities of the judiciary, whose decisions have the capacity to positively shape lives, protect constitutional rights and foster a more just and equitable society,” he said. “I have dedicated my career to advancing those pursuits, and I look forward to serving the people of Milwaukee County.”