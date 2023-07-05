Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Board will consider a resolution this month that would declare Milwaukee County a sanctuary for transgender and non-binary-identifying people.

The resolution declares a commitment to protecting transgender and gender non-binary people and urges the Milwaukee County Sheriff‘s Office (MCSO) not to enforce a law, should one be passed, against providing hormones, puberty blockers or surgery for transgender and gender non-binary people.

The resolution is sponsored by Sup. Ryan Clancy and already has co-sponsorship from Supervisors Peter Burgelis, Shawn Rolland, Juan Miguel Martinez, Willie Johnson, Jr. and Caroline Gómez-Tom.

Legislation being authored and passed around the country putting restrictions on health care, education and freedom of expression for LGBTQ+ people form the backdrop for the resolution. The resolution references a study by a non-profit focused on LGBTQ+ suicide prevention, The Trevor Project, stating, “86 percent of trans or non-binary youth reported negative effects on their mental health stemming from the political debate around trans issues, and nearly half have seriously considered suicide in the past year.”

The resolution notes that “some cities and counties across the country are taking steps to support and protect trans and non-binary individuals. In fact, the resolution mirrors one passed in June declaring Dane County a sanctuary for transgender and non-binary people.

“Milwaukee County values its transgender and non-binary residents and vigorously opposes measures that would allow legal violence toward trans people in accessing gender-affirming care or expression,” the resolution states.

Clancy’s resolution notes that Kansas City, Missouri adopted a policy of non-prosecution for “any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps someone to receive gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery.” This policy was put in place to pre-empt any future changes to state law that would create criminal or civil penalties for these practices, making their enforcement the lowest priority for law enforcement.

The MCSO would be urged to follow a similar policy if Clancy’s resolution is passed by the full board. Additionally, the resolution would make it a commitment of the board to “protect transgender and non-binary individuals” and declare that “access to health care is a fundamental right and all people in Milwaukee County and the State of Wisconsin should have access to all health care, including gender-affirming care.”

Finally, the resolution resolves, “That Milwaukee County be considered a safe place, a sanctuary, for transgender children and adults and their families;” and asks that county officials communicate its positions to Wisconsin elected officials at the state and federal level.

The resolution will first be reviewed by the board’s committee on Judiciary, Law Enforcement and General Services July 17.

