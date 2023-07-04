Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jul 4th, 2023 12:06 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Milwaukee Brewers Vice President Information Technology Derek Hyde Wins 2023 WI ORBIE Award

Milwaukee Brewers Vice President Information Technology Derek Hyde Wins 2023 WI ORBIE Award

 

Jun 30th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

Erica Pergande, Senior Wetland Ecologist and Assured Wetland Delineator, Joins raSmith

Erica Pergande, Senior Wetland Ecologist and Assured Wetland Delineator, Joins raSmith

 

Jun 27th, 2023 by raSmith

Gov. Evers Appoints Willie Smith to the WEDC Board of Directors

Gov. Evers Appoints Willie Smith to the WEDC Board of Directors

 

Jun 23rd, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Dr. Elsbeth Kalenderian named next dean of the Marquette University School of Dentistry

Dr. Elsbeth Kalenderian named next dean of the Marquette University School of Dentistry

 

Jun 22nd, 2023 by Marquette University

Gov. Evers Appoints Judge Pedro Colón to the Court of Appeals – District I

Gov. Evers Appoints Judge Pedro Colón to the Court of Appeals – District I

 

Jun 20th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Announces New Assistant Conductor: Ryan Tani

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Announces New Assistant Conductor: Ryan Tani

 

Jun 19th, 2023 by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

WMSE Bolsters Development Team with Hire of Mitch DeSantis

WMSE Bolsters Development Team with Hire of Mitch DeSantis

As Team Grows, Station Promotes Sid McCain to Music Director and Jeff Redmon to Marketing Director

Jun 19th, 2023 by WMSE 91.7FM

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Partner, Russell Karnes, Honored at Run for Justice!

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Partner, Russell Karnes, Honored at Run for Justice!

 

Jun 15th, 2023 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Gov. Evers Appoints Leslie Svacina to the Wisconsin Technical College System Board

Gov. Evers Appoints Leslie Svacina to the Wisconsin Technical College System Board

 

Jun 12th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

raSmith’s Chris Tippery Honored with 2023 Collections Award from the Central States Water Environment Association

raSmith’s Chris Tippery Honored with 2023 Collections Award from the Central States Water Environment Association

 

Jun 6th, 2023 by raSmith

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us