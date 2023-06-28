Meeting Will Guide Design of Bronzeville Arts Center
Black arts center will occupy key corner of W. North Ave. and N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
With an architect and executive director in hand, the Bronzeville Center for the Arts (BCA) is moving forward on the design of its “world-class art and cultural center” that will serve as a showcase for Black artists.
The nonprofit organization will host a public scoping session Wednesday evening to discuss the programming, exhibits and community space within its planned cultural center.
After winning a state request for proposals in 2022, the organization is planning to develop a $55 million, 50,000-square-foot facility at the northeast corner of the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and W. North Ave. The new building would replace a shuttered Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources complex.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held at America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 401 W. North Ave., from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Robert Parker was hired as the organization’s executive director earlier this year. Parker was hired in part for his skill in building organizations. Previously, he served as the inaugural executive director at The Chickasaw Nation-Chickasaw Inkana Foundation in Tupelo, MS, leading the design and development of a $36 million heritage center.
Design of the building is being led by M&E Architects+Engineers with support from HGA. Emem Group is serving as the owner’s representative.
Can’t make the meeting? There is also a visitor experience questionnaire available online. In a press release announcing the event, the organization said it will also host additional scoping sessions in July and August.
Earlier this month, the Republican-controlled Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance stripped a $5 million grant proposed by Governor Tony Evers. The grant would have accelerated work on the project, which is expected to rely on significant philanthropic support.
But construction is already underway on the organization’s first project, a gallery space, workshop and office space at 507 W. North Ave.
Conceptual renderings for the larger cultural center were released in 2022, but they were created for a different location on W. North Ave. and designed by a firm no longer involved in the project.
More information on the meeting and project is available on the BCA website.
Conceptual Renderings and the MLK and North Site
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the Bronzeville Center for the Arts Development
- Meeting Will Guide Design of Bronzeville Arts Center - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 28th, 2023
- Plats and Parcels: Republicans Cut Funding For Black Arts Center - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 11th, 2023
- Bronzeville Center for the Arts Selects First Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer - Bronzeville Center for the Arts - Mar 29th, 2023
- Gov. Evers Proposes $5 Million To Advance Bronzeville Center for the Arts - Evan Casey - Mar 2nd, 2023
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Legislature Approves Selling Key Bronzeville Site - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 23rd, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bronzeville Center for the Arts Proposed - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 2nd, 2022
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Arts and Culture Hub Planned For W. North Ave. - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 16th, 2021
Read more about Bronzeville Center for the Arts Development here
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Northridge Mall Lawsuit Keeps Dragging OnJun 20th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Troubled Apartment Complex Paying Tenants To End LeasesJun 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Midtown Vacant Lot To Become Substance Abuse Treatment CenterJun 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene