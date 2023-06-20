Brady Street Festival Adds Indoors Stages

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Mark your calendars. The Brady Street Festival is back on Saturday, July 29.

The street festival, one of the largest in the city, will take place from noon until 11 p.m. between N. Farwell Avenue and N. Van Buren St.

The headlining acts include rapper and producer Klassik on the center stage, Milwaukee-native Abby Jeanne on the east stage and the popular Brady Street Babes drag show on the west stage.

But you don’t have to wait until the sun sets to have fun. On Tuesday, the Brady Street Business Improvement District announced several performers and events that will take place throughout the festival.

Dog yoga will take place at the west stage at noon. Kids-focused programming, including superhero and princess photo opportunities, will take place in the “Fun Zone” in the middle of the festival from noon until 5 p.m. The S.A.I.N.T.S. dance group will perform later in the day.

Two new indoor stages will join the festival for the first time. Country-themed tavern Nashville North, 1216 E. Brady St., will host a stage. Headliner Joe Wray will close the night, but three other acts will take the stage: Hannah Simone with Elly Bird, Maddie Jo Duo and Wapatui.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Lilliput Records, 1669 N. Farwell Ave., will host “The Lillipad” stage. Bug Moment will headline the new stage, with Grey Genius, Okay Omen and Emmitt James also performing at the record-store-turned-music-venue.

An Adventure Rock climbing wall and Casablanca‘s Rumble Pro Wrestling are also scheduled to return.

Other musical artists scheduled to perform include Listening Party, Zach Pietrini, Diet Lite, Moonglow, The Erotic Adventures of The Static Chicken, The Sarah Lippert Project, Ms. Lotus Frank and Sypher Lady X.

A mix of vendors will be located between the stages.

A full lineup will be posted on the Brady Street website.

The festival offers some guidance on how a potentially pedestrianized Brady Street might function, but it won’t provide a perfect trial environment. The event attracts far larger crowds than usual and the Riverwest 24 bicycle race will be taking place nearby. Those looking to attend the festival later in the evening are advised to bike, bus, ride share or walk.